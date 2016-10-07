Tydd death crash tragedy: grieving mum wants petition to ‘go viral’

More than 10,000 people are backing a grieving mum’s petition to Parliament to stop people using mobile phones while driving.

Alice Husband (42) is living with the heartbreak of losing her son, Seth (7), in a road accident and doesn’t want anyone else to suffer in the way she has.

Seth Dixon (7) was fatally injured as he crossed the road. SG200916-212TW

With 10,000 supporters, her petition will be acknowledged by Parliament but Alice wants 100,000 to sign so Parliament debates the subject.

Alice says evidence shows drivers are distracted by all mobile phone calls – even hands-free.

The mum was filmed by BBC Norwich for an Inside Out TV programme and is appealing to BBC bosses to show the programme soon so more people sign her petition.

“I am over the moon with the number of signatures I’ve had so far,” said Alice. “But it needs to take off and go viral.”

The Lincolnshire Free Press and Spalding Guardian have publicised Alice’s petition in print, and we have put it on Twitter and Facebook.

Thousands added their names as a result.

Alice and her family have since moved to Tydd St Mary, a few miles from their Tydd Gote home. Seth was crossing Station Road, Tydd Gote, after posting a letter in December 2014 when he was struck by a car.

The driver was using her mobile on speakerphone and a coroner said that contributed to the cause of Seth’s death, but Alice publicly forgave the motorist.

Alice says it was an accident that could have happened to any one of us who has been told up to now that talking on a hands-free phone is okay.

You can sign the petition at https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/132875

