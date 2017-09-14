TYDD ST MARY PARISH COUNCIL NEWS: Football club and council enjoy better relationship

Improved relations between Tydd St Mary Football Club and parish councillors are signs that the village is moving in the “right direction”.

Recent success on the football field, with the club having won promotion to a higher league last year, had been dampened by disagreements over the use and condition of Glebe Field.

But a new hiring system for the playing field in Rectory Road and clear-the-air talks with the council have put the football club on course for increased participation and support.

Parish council chairman Coun John Ley said: “We’ve moved with the football club in the right direction and all the animosity there was before has gone.

“The club finds it refreshing that nobody was ever banned from doing anything at Glebe Field and it was just a matter of formalising an arrangement that’s fair, reasonable, responsible and proper.”

Meanwhile, The rebirth of a community building in Tydd St Mary has been described as a “tremendous example of the community coming together”.

Praise for the 14-year project to provide the £51,000 Glebe Community Pavilion, which opened in July, came from Tydd St Mary Parish Council chairman Coun John Ley.

He said: “This project has been a tremendous example of the community coming together under the stewardship of Steve Wright, Chairman of Tydd St Mary Playing Field Committee, to get it completed in time for the benefit of the community, especially Tydd St Mary Football Club which has recently agreed terms of use for the current season.”

• The state of road signs and pavements in Tydd St Mary and Tydd Gote has forced parish councillors to write to county highways officers.

Tydd Gote villager Sheila Evans told councillors at Thursday’s meeting that a 30mph sign had been “torn by wind” and a pavement in Station Road was “in need of attention”.

Sheila said: “It’s deteriorated over the last three years because heavy duty transport vehicles are parking half on the path and half on the road.

“One pavement between Tydd Gote and Tydd St Mary is overgrown with hedges so that older people in mobile scooters and parents with children in pushchairs can’t use it.”

Parish council chairman Coun John Ley said that he had written to Lincolnshire County Council highways about the issue.

• One of the last signs of evidence of Tydd St Mary Bowls Club is a step closer to being removed after an asbestos all-clear report.

Parish councillors are working on demolishing mobile cabins at the former bowls club in Rectory Road.

But work will only go ahead after a full breakdown of costs is given to the parish council after an examination of the building, authorised by the parish council, showed no traces of asbestos could be found at any of the cabins.

• Parish councillors are to deal with a complaint about a shortage of recycling bins in Tydd St Mary and how villagers used them.

Sheila Evans, of Tydd Gote, claimed that “unwrapped nappies” had been left in a recycling bin at Glebe Field, Tydd St Mary, whilst other bins in the area were sometimes left overflowing with waste.

Steps are also being taken to make Tydd St Mary’s Glebe Field more eyecatching for villagers and visitors.

Parish councillors are considering offers to cut back and maintain trees and shrubs in the park where dog walking is banned.

Parish council chairman Coun John Ley said works on looking after and improving Glebe Field were “an ongoing activity”.

• One of the last signs of evidence of Tydd St Mary Bowls Club is a step closer to being removed after an asbestos all-clear report.

Parish councillors are working on demolishing mobile cabins at the former bowls club in Rectory Road.

But work will only go ahead after a full breakdown of costs is given to the parish council after an examination of the building, authorised by the parish council, showed no traces of asbestos could be found at any of the cabins.