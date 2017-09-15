TYDD ST MARY PARISH COUNCIL NEWS: Village hall’s ‘last ditch’ bid for help

Tydd St Mary Village Hall trustees are to make a “last ditch attempt” to secure its future by recruiting new volunteers.

David Bays, chairman of the village hall committee, presented the urgent need for new trustees to help keep the hall running during September’s parish council meeting at Fenlands Church Hall in Tydd Gote last Thursday.

Sooner or later, if offers of help don’t come from the village, we won’t get any younger people to learn the ropes of how to run it David Bays, Chairman of Tydd St Mary Village Hall Committee

Plans to hold an open meeting in Tydd St Mary next month were agreed by councillors, some of whom also offered to join the village hall committee themselves.

Mr Bays said: “I was given hope that if I came and presented the issue at this meeting, there might be some help available in running the hall.

“Two of the people who helped me on the committee are ill and I’m 83 myself, but I just want to keep the village hall open as a facility for the village.

“The hall has a new roof, kitchen and doors, it’s financially sound and doesn’t need a great deal to keep its structure going.

“But sooner or later, if offers of help don’t come from the village, we won’t get any younger people to learn the ropes of how to run it.”

Five years ago, the village hall was given £5,000 by the Grange Wind Farm Pre-Construction Fund towards a new roof so that community allotment classes, bingo sessions and Tydd St Mary Friendship Club could continue to meet there.

A statement on the Grange Wind Farm website said: “The original roof was an asbestos/cement material that, over the years, had sustained cracks and the only thing that stopped rain from pouring in was the moss.

“Now the hall has a watertight and windproof roof which has the added bonus of making the building more efficient to heat.

“The hall is an important community hub that benefits people of all ages by providing a meeting place and party venue for local residents.”

Mr Bays said: “I hope there are community-minded people who will come forward because I only have two people on the committee when there should be five.”

Coun Nicolette Evans said: “This is a last ditch attempt to save this facility so let’s have an open day at the end of October and see how many come.”

Chill out at happy hippy fest in Tydd

New village pavilion for Tydd St Mary after 14-year project

TYDD ST MARY PARISH COUNCIL NEWS: Football club and council enjoy better relationship