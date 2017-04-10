UNEXPLAINED DEATHS: UPDATE THURSDAY 11.55AM Man and woman found dead in Lutton named by police

Lincolnshire Police has today said that a man and woman found dead in Lutton are “believed to be” Lawrence and Bernice Williams, both aged 50.

Post mortem examinations have been carried out but a police spokesman said that it is thought Mr Williams, whose body was discovered last Friday, April 7, took his own life.

Crime scene investigators outside a property in Colley's Gate, Lutton on Monday.

However, the cause of Mrs William’s death is still to be established after her body was found after what the spokesman described as “extensive searches” of a house in Colley’s Gate, Lutton, on Sunday.

The spokesman said: “Investigating officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident and a file is being prepared for the coroner.”

UNEXPLAINED DEATHS: Lincolnshire Police today (Tuesday) confirmed they are investigating the cause of death of a man and woman found at a house in Lutton and the circumstances surrounding the incident.

But they said formal identification of the bodies would not take place until Thursday.

Bernice Williams

Forensic teams have been scouring the £400,000 home in Colley’s Gate where the bodies were found.

The force said no further comment would be made until identification has been completed.

They have previously confirmed the investigation is being linked to the disappearance of 50-year-old Bernice Williams, a popular member of the village community who has not been seen since March 25.

A spokesman would not comment on exactly when the two bodies were found or who had reported Mrs Williams missing.

• The Spalding Guardian is aware that other media outlets have named those they believe to be the deceased, but in line with our own editorial policy we will only name the them when police have done so.

MONDAY, 2.36PM: Unexplained deaths linked with missing woman appeal

Police are investigating the unexplained deaths of two people in Lutton.

The bodies of a male and female were found at a house in the village and police are investigating the cause of death and the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Whilst the deaths are unexplained, they are not seeking anyone else in connection with this enquiry.

They are linking the deaths to the disappearance of 50-year-old Lutton mother-of-two Bernice Williams, who has been missing for more than two weeks.

The Sutton Bridge Westmere Primary School teacher has not been seen since Saturday, March 25 and police on Friday appealed for her to contact them direct on 101 to assure them she was safe and well.

They also wanted to hear from anyone who thought they may have seen the Lutton St Nicholas churchwarden since March 25 or thought they knew where she might be. She was described as slim, about 5’4” tall with dark shoulder length hair.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police via 101, quoting reference number 217 of April 7.