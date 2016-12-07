UPDATE: Crews battling serious fire in Wisbech

Firefighters from Cambridgeshire and Norfolk have been called to a major blaze in Wisbech this evening.

At least 20 firefighters are thought to be tackling the fire at a disused garage on Old Lynn Road, which broke out at around 8.40pm this evening.

Units from Wisbech, Outwell, West Walton and both King’s Lynn stations are currently at the scene.

A Cambridgeshire Fire Service spokesman said crews have contained the spread ofthe flames but are likely to remain at the scene for some time.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is likely to begin tomorrow..