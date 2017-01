The fire in Long Sutton this evening was caused by building material in the derelict Bull Hotel catching fire.

Firefighters from Long Sutton, Spalding and Holbeach extingushed the blaze. They used two sets of breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet

Fire engines at the scene.

FRIDAY: 5.40PM: Firefighters are currently at the scene of a blaze in the Market Place, Long Sutton.

Crews from Holbeach and Long Sutton were called out at 4.50pm to a blaze at a derelict property.