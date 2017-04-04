UPDATE: Missing King’s Lynn teenager found ‘safe and well’

A 14-year-old girl who was missing from Lynn for a week has been found “safe and well”, police have confirmed.

Officers released an appeal for help in tracing teenager Patricija Murane this morning (Tuesday, April 4), after she was reported missing from her home address in Railway Road on Tuesday, March 28.

Police confirmed she was found in Lynn earlier this afternoon, although it was thought she could have been in the Wisbech area.