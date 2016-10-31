UPDATE: Young woman from Holbeach area killed in crash at Gedney this morning

A young woman has died following a crash at Gedney this morning, Monday October 31.

The woman in her 20s, from the Holbeach area, was involved in a single vehicle crash on Kingsgate.

Police are appealing for witnesses who saw the blue Ford KA at the time of the collision - or just before – to call them on 101 quoting incident 84 of 31/10

EARLIER STORY:

Fire and Rescue crews from Long Sutton and Spalding used hydraulic cutting gear to free someone who was trapped in a vehicle following this morning’s crash in Kingsgate, Gedney.

• Emergency services are this morning dealing with a “very serious” accident at Gedney.

The accident happened at 8.30am on the B1359 and involved a single vehicle.

Diversions have been set up and a police spokesman said the road is likely to be closed for a while.

Fire, police and ambulance crews were called to the scene.