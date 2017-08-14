UPDATED with new picture of derailment near the West Curve stretch of the Ely to Manea rail line is causing major disruption to travellers - buses are now in operation

A freight train has derailed causing major disruption to rail services between Ely and Peterborough with emergency buses now in use.

The incident which was reported at around 2.30pm this afternoon (Monday) is expected to cause disruption until at least the end of the day.

The derailment, which reportedly has seen a number of wagons come off the track, happened on the part of the network known as the West Curve near Prickwillow and has affected the Crosscountry service between Stansted airport and Birmingham New Street, East Midlands trains between Norwich and Liverpool Lime Street and Greater Anglia services between Colchester/Ipswich and Peterborough.

It is believed no-one has been hurt in the incident and National Rail are saying trains are unable to operate between Bury St Edmunds and Ely so buses will operate between the two, calling at Ely, Manea, March, Whittlesea and Peterborough. They were due to start operating at around 4pm.

Greater Anglia services between Norwich and Cambridge, and Ipswich and Cambridge are mostly unaffected.

Advice for Crosscountry customers: Trains will not run between Cambridge and Peterborough. Tickets will be accepted on the following services:

Great northern on any reasonable route; Virgin trains between London Euston and Birmingham New Street; London Midland between London Euston and Birmingham New Street.

East Midlands trains on any reasonable route; Greater Anglia on any reasonable route Virgin trains east coast between London Kings Cross and Peterborough

London underground on any reasonable route.

Advice for East Midlands trains customers: Advance purchase tickets may be used on other trains, than booked on the affected route.

Tickets will be accepted on the following services: Greater Anglia services between Norwich and London Liverpool Street/Ely; Virgin trains East Coast via London Kings Cross on all reasonable routes; Crosscountry on all reasonable routes; Hull trains on all reasonable routes.

Passengers are advised to check before travelling and to use the National Rail Enquiries real-time journey planner.

You can follow the incident on Twitter using #Ely.

Passengers may be entitled to compensation if you experience a delay in completing your journey today - keep your train ticket and make a note of your journey as both will be needed to support any claim.