Upwell family offer £4,000 reward for four dogs’ safe return

A family whose dogs were stolen from their home in Upwell three months ago have made one last plea for their safe return.

Emily Fry, whose parents’ home the four miniature Dachshunds were taken from in April, says the family need closure.

Miniature Dachshunds stolen from a home in Upwell. Phoebe one of the smooth red Dachshund. Photo: SUPPLIED.

The four dogs were stolen from Christine Holden-Storey’s property in Back Drove on the night of Tuesday, April 18 and since there have been fears for the Dachshunds’ safety.

The family have now revealed they are offering a £1,000 reward per dog.

Ms Fry said: “We are offering a £1,000 reward per dog as we believe there is a possibility they have been separated as we have received information from the public that one was recently offered for sale.

“For the sake of my parents who are utterly heartbroken, we need closure for them.”

Miniature Dachshunds stolen from a home in Upwell. Lola, one of the smooth red Dachshunds. Photo: SUPPLIED.

She said there are also safety concerns for the dogs.

“We need to know where they are, especially in the extremely hot weather as Dachshunds are more susceptible to heat stroke and dehydration.”

The family have said they are not looking for explanations, as long as the dogs are safely returned to them.

“No questions asked, we just want them home,” she said.

Miniature Dachshunds stolen from a home in Upwell. Millie the chocolate Dachshund. Photo: SUPPLIED.

Back in April, Mrs Holden-Storey said she had been living in “hell” since the burglary at her home, which happened in a half an hour period between 9.30pm and 10pm that night.

She said she was unsure of her future in the village after the burglary.

“I have been breedings dogs for more than 40 years – I haven’t lived here for all of that time and I possibly won’t be for much longer.

“I believe we were targeted and it’s not nice to think we have been watched.”

The four female miniature Dachshunds are: Phoebe and Lola (smooth reds), Millie (chocolate) and Florence (wire-haired).

Phoebe, who is almost 11, requires a specialist diet and cannot eat regular dog food.

If you have information, contact Norfolk Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

You can contact the family directly on 01945 774377 or 07432 706306.