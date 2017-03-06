VIDEO: Wisbech Mart opens for business

All the fun of the fair arrived in Wisbech on Friday night as the town’s annual Mart opened for business.

Organisers had spent most of the week setting up an array of rides and stalls in the Market Place and the Chapel Road car park, following their arrival from King’s Lynn.

Opening night of the Mart

The fair was formally opened by the town’s mayor, Garry Tibbs, while councillors took part in the traditional procession to the fair site.

Mr Tibbs then toured the fair with members of the Showmen’s Guild of Great Britain, who stage the event, and tried out some of the rides.

The Mart remains open until this Saturday, before heading to March for its spring fair.

The whole of the Chapel Road car park and part of the Somers Road car park, where the Showmen’s vehicles are parked during the event, remain closed to drivers.

