Vintage day for Wisbech and District Historic Vehicle Club’s annual rally

Yesterday’s (Sunday) sunshine brought out the crowds for the annual vintage vehicle rally in Wisbech - this year was the 25th road run and saw vehicles of all shapes, sizes and ages take part.

This year the hundreds of visitors were able to enjoy looking at 200 vehicles including buses, cars and lorries at the event organised by the Wisbech and District Historic Vehicle Club.

Wisbech & District Historic Vehicle Club Road Run

The vehicle run covers around 80 miles and includes static displays at Somers Road car park in Wisbech and also at Peterborough.

Roger Salter, club chairman, said the day had been a huge success and thanked everyone who took part.

“It was a really excellent day. We were really pleased with the number of vehicles we had this year - although it was slightly down on last year - but that just made it easier to get around the car park.”

Among the exhibits was a 1928 Chevrolet owned by Mr K Williams from Emneth, who picked up the trophy for the oldest vehicle.

Wisbech & District Historic Vehicle Club Road Run

Roger added: “We had a good number of commercial vehicles, motorbikes as well as cars and I think everyone thoroughly enjoyed the day - which was helped by the lovely weather.”

Wisbech St Mary v AFC Sudbury res. Fooball Action

Wisbech & District Historic Vehicle Club Road Run Stuart Harris and Nicky Harris