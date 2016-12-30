Volunteer police cadets from Wisbech enjoy passing out parade

Ten sixth formers from Meadowgate Special School in Wisbech became the second cohort of students from the school to celebrate their passing out parade and be sworn into the Cambridgeshire Volunteer Police Cadets.

The youngsters, all aged between 16 and 19, took their service oath in front of their peers and parents. Jordan Nash and Abbie Barnes, two of last year’s cohorts who have been made into senior cadets to support the new volunteers, gave an inspiring talk about the many experiences they had as cadets last year. They also told how being part of the VPC had helped them grow in confidence and what a lasting, positive impact it had made on them. Headteacher Jackie McPherson praised the cadets for their individuality and ability to work together and support each other. She described them as “a credit to both their school and families”. Inspector Will Davis, a senior leader with last year’s cadets, described the positive changes he had seen in the youngsters’ attitudes and behaviours since being part of the programme. It is planned that this year cadets will continue to play an active part in the community and within the school, acting as role models to peers. • Inspector Will Davis is pictured with the cadets. Photo: SUPPLIED