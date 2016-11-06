Wanted man could be in Diss or Roydon, say police

A man who failed to return to a low secure hospital ward in Ipswich could be in the Roydon and Diss area, police believe.

John Gladstone, 34, was on ‘town leave’ from the premises in Foxhall Road, leaving at 7.30am on Tuesday, November 1.

He had conditions to return to the unit on the same day by 3.30pm, but failed to do so.

Gladstone is currently subject to a detention under Sections 47/49 of the Mental Health Act and is on a life licence following conviction for the offences of robbery and possession of a firearm.

Gladstone is described as being of mixed race, 5ft 10in tall, of heavy build, and with short black hair.

He was wearing black Karimoor trousers, a grey hooded top and burgundy jacket.

He also has links to the Suffolk Coastal area, Northamptonshire, and the West Midlands.

Members of the public are advised not to approach Gladstone and anyone who believes they may have seen him, or who has any information regarding his whereabouts, is asked to contact Suffolk Police on 101.