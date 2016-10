Owners of trailers are being asked to review their security arrangements following a spate of thefts in south Lincolnshire.

Since October 6, nine trailers of different varieties have been stolen from Long Sutton and the surrounding areas.

Police say owners should ensure that they have a good quality hitch lock and that the trailer is further secured by wheel clamp, or it is securely tethered to a fixed point.

Further information on trailer and caravan security can be found here.