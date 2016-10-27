Wedding themed night of style will help good causes in Wisbech

An Evening of Style charity auction will be held at the Queen Mary Centre in Wisbech this Saturday at 7.30pm.

The event will raise funds towards a new eco-friendly heating system at QMC and The Wisbech and Fenland Museum.

Tickets are on sale, priced £5, including a glass of wine.

The auction will include a wedding and entertainment theme, with a range of outfits, accessories and vintage wear available to snap up.

People can visit the QMC from now until Saturday to register for the auction and try any of the outfits on.

It will cost £29,000 to fund the new heating system and almost £11,000 has already been raised.

The goal is to raise the rest by putting on events like the auction, a New Year’s Eve party and Simeon’s watch theatre production.

Keith Smith, director of the Luminus Ferry Project, which runs the centre and provides support for homeless people in Fenland, said: “Fundraising events like this, as well as donations, enable us to continue to offer the support we do to so many people in the community.

“We are very grateful for the support we receive, and hope to see lots of people at this wonderful event.”

Museum secretary, Geoff Hill, said it would use the money to help meet running costs, following notification that its Fenland Council funding is to be phased out over the next two years.

He said: “We are very grateful to them, and to Jessie Tindale from St Augustine’s for inviting us to be involved.”

To book tickets, email Hazel.howell@luminus.org.uk or phone 01945 429300.