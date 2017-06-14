West Norfolk MP moved to Treasury role in new government

Re-elected South West Norfolk MP Elizabeth Truss has been given a new government role following last week’s general election.

The former Environment and Justice Secretary has been made Chief Secretary to the Treasury in Theresa May’s new administration.

The move, which sees David Lidington replace her, has widely been seen as a demotion, following some high-profile criticism of her handling of the justice brief.

There was particular anger at her reluctance to condemn media criticism of the judges who allowed a legal challenge to the government’s proposed handling of Brexit.

But, in a Twitter post following her appointment, Ms Truss said: “Delighted to be appointed Chief Secretary to the Treasury. Looking forward to getting down to work. Thanks to the fab team at MoJ.”

Meanwhile, one of the borough MEPs has resigned after she was elected to Westminster.

Conservative Vicky Ford won the Chelmsford constituency in Essex last Thursday and formally left the European Parliament this week.

She said it was “not compatible” to be a member of both parliaments under both British and European law.

She added: “It has been an enormous privilege to represent the East of England in the European Parliament for nearly eight years and to work with so many great people and wonderful organisations across East Anglia, the UK and Europe.”

Mrs Ford is the second East of England MEP to resign in the last year, following Labour’s Richard Howitt, who quit in the wake of the vote to leave the European Union last summer.

Under European Parliament procedures, the Conservatives will nominate the next candidate from the last European elections in 2014 to fill the vacancy for the remainder of the term.

Alex Mayer was appointed to replace Mr Howitt.