Wimblington public meeting is unanimous in opposition to AD plan

Villagers fighting a plan for an anaerobic digester have launched an online crowdfunding appeal to stage an appeal in the High Court.

A public meeting for to discuss the next stage of fight against Fengrain’s proposed development for a crop-fed digester was held on Thursday, organised by Wimblington Against Anaerobic Digester (WAAD).

Villagers say the new plant will be just 60 away from its nearest neighbour and generate a great deal of traffic on the A141, A142 and A47.

Twice the application has been refused with one appeal similarly dismissed. But the same inspector then granted a second appeal last month.

During the meeting options were discussed and it was a unanimous vote, by all who attended, that the next step would be to get the inspector’s decision quashed through the High Court.

Having already approached a specialist law company for advice, the case has been sent to a top barrister who assessed the prospects of success, on at least one ground, to be between 60 and 70 per cent.

So now it is all about raising the funds. Donations and pledges on the night amounted to a substantial sum of money, enough to pay for the first stage of the proceedings.

What villagers are intending to do is raise more money through fund raising events and we have also opened up a Justgiving account online. (www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/WAAD).

Angela Johnson, WAAD chairperson, said: “The meeting was extremely pro-active, continued concerns, worries and thoughts were voiced.

“It is extremely difficult for the general public to have a strong voice, especially without the support of their planning office, and be heard.

“Wimblington village is not the place to erect an anaerobic digester.

“There are people who may accuse us of being NIMBY’s but ultimately we already have one of the UK’s largest grain stores behind residential homes, plus, what should be, a light industrial estate.

“As a small community it will be difficult to fight against the Secretary of State’s Inspectorate and a large co-operative of 900 farmers but with the help of families, friends, and businesses we plan to give it our best shot.”