Window stickers will tell Wisbech’s historic Peckover House’s banking history and enhance ‘visitor experience’

One of Wisbech’s most famous landmark buildings - Peckover House is to be given a make-over this winter - and part of the plans include installing window stickers at the visitor reception.

The National Trust has applied for Listed Building Consent to install the Contravision window stickers, which would have images depicting the Grade I listed building’s former banking hall.

In a design, access and heritage statement prepared by Ben Rickett, the house and visitor services manager, explains for much of its 200 year history Peckover House, garden and park, was owned by the Peckover family, Quaker bankers who for many years conducted their banking business from a small pavilion, now largely demolished, attached to their home.

He said: “Over the winter January/February 2018 we are going to make in-house enhancements, including a redecoration based on original paint schemes (as a result of a paint survey), produce information boards about the people working in the bank and to set the scene and spark a conversation with visitors, we wish to install the window sticker, based on an artist’s impression of the original banking hall which was produced for us.

“As the original banking hall is now gone, we wish to just give visitors a flavour of what it would have looked like, as we realise that the orientation is not historically accurate, but it will invoke the banking heritage and purpose of the building.” He makes it clear the stickers would be completely removable. The image of the banking hall would be visible inside the building and from the outside it will be tan coloured and look similar to the blinds that are currently in-situ.

Contravision allows people inside the building to still see out on to North Brink, which is considered one of the finest examples of Georgian streets in England.

National Trust want to install window stickers at Peckover House to tell the story of banking. The windows as they look currently - the image of the banking hall will be on the inside and the outside will look like these blinds.

Mr Rickett continues: “Over the next three years we wish to enhance our visitor reception area and further tell the story of the banking business which was operated from this area during the 19th Century. We feel that there is wealth of information to tell and for visitors to discover about the business – Quaker banking, history of money, production of money, people that worked in the banking business and rural banking – and the building space that we have left of the banking wing (the main banking hall was demolished in the 1870s) give the ideal opportunity to do this.

“Our visitor reception and shop are co-located in this area at the present, but during this winter we are going to move the retail element to our Reed Barn tea room, allowing us much more space to focus on greeting our visitors, telling the story of banking and setting the scene for visitors on arrival.

“In 2019/20 we are going to apply to the Heritage Lottery Fund to completely reinterpret the space and it is at this point that we will review whether the window sticker is still relevant or necessary and further Listed Building Consent will of course follow in late 2018/early 2019.”

He said the aim is to have the stickers placed on the windows in January, 2018 by the contractor.

He adds: “They will be supervised by Peckover House Conservation staff during the process. The addition of the sticker will enhance the visitor reception and banking wing area, allowing visitors to have a deeper insight into the history and use of this part of the Peckover estate.

The addition of the sticker will cause no damage to the fabric of the building or interior and is completely reversible.”