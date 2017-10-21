Wisbech baker Jasmin Hartley is bringing a slice of ‘Bake Off’ magic with classes on cake decorating

A Wisbech cake baker who was runner-up in the Australian version of “Bake Off” is hoping to bring a touch of the show’s magic to a series of workshops in the town.

Jasmin Hartley was brought-up in Wisbech but has spent the past seven years living ‘Down Under’ after meeting her now fiance whilst travelling in Australia.

Jasmin Hartley and her fiance Philip Norris have revamped an old caravan into a traditional tea shop on wheels.

Now she is back for good and together with fiance Philip Norris has launched her own cake making company Temper & Glaze and with it she is launching cake decorating classes to help others learn some of her “Bake Off” secrets.

Jasmin was already well-known in the Fenland area for her celebration cakes when she left for Australia and once she settled on the other side of the world she started to build her reputation there too.

She entered the Great Australian Bake Off show and endured eight weeks of intense filming before finishing in second place.

“Australia is such a large place so the only way they could film the show without having to fly everyone back and forth each week was to do it all in one go. We spent eight weeks staying and filming in Sydney and it was really intense - 14 hour days of baking - but it was also great fun and I learnt a lot,” said Jasmin, who became a ‘minor celebratory’ after her TV appearance.

Jasmin Hartley will be teaching people how to decorate cakes like this at her workshops.

“I was a bit of a minor celebratory after Bake Off and so my cakes became very popular, I then began holding workshops teaching my secrets to others so they could create their own wonderful cakes.

“We decided to come home to the UK and we have now launched our business here and I’m setting up these workshops in Wisbech. They will be held at Sweet Retreat in Market Street and I’m planning to start them from mid-November.

“They are for anyone who wants to learn the art of creating a modern drip cake or how to frost a cake perfectly with straight edges and sharp corners - you don’t have to know much about cake decorating the workshops are for anyone interested including complete beginners,” said Jasmin.

She and Philip, with help from her dad Laurence, have renovated a caravan and turned it into a coffee shop, which they take to events where people can enjoy a fresh coffee and a slice of one of Jasmin’s cakes.

Jasmin Hartley and fiance Philip Norris with their caravan tea shop.

“The caravan is proving really popular we have been to lots of events already and will be at the King’s Lynn Christmas lights switch-on among other upcoming events,” said Jasmin.

To find out more and to sign up for the workshops, which cost £90 and include everything you need for the day including the cake you will decorate and get to take home afterwards, visit the website: temperandglaze.co.uk