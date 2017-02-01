Wisbech businessman offers reward to track down vile bike robbers

A Wisbech businessman has offered a £250 reward for information about a vicious robbery and attack on a 13-year-old boy.

John Foster, of Foster Property Development, will give the reward for information that leads to the successful conviction of anyone involved in the crime, which left the youngster with broken ribs.

The Suzuki bike robbed from the 13-year-old in Wisbech.

The reward comes as an online fundraising page to replace the off-road motocross bike that was stolen from the boy raised more than £1,000 in just four days.

Mr Foster said: “Having had my own motorcycle and riding gear stolen some years ago I know just how it feels.

“It is about time the people of Wisbech closed ranks against the ‘criminals’ in our society. How would they like it if they were on the receiving end?”

The Polish Wisbech Grammar School student had saved for eight months to buy the £600 bike and had bought it just three days before he was attacked near the Thomas Clarkson Academy in Wisbech last month.

As well as broken ribs, he lost two front teeth and suffered severe bruising.

It is hoped he will be able to return to school this week.

His mother said the robbers “kicked him, punched him in the face and ran over him with his own bike”.

“It’s had a big affect on his confidence and self-esteem and I’m worried how it may affect him in the longer term.”

She said he loves school and tried to return to lessons last week but had to come home after 20 minutes.

She also said the attack happened near an alleyway where there are many youngsters and she is concerned for their safety, too.

As a Catholic family, the mum said their faith had been restored, however, by the support of well-wishers.

The online Justgiving page was set up by stranger Daniel Sobey-Harker, 28, after an article on the youngster’s ordeal was shared on motorbike enthusiast pages on Facebook.

The Londoner, who donated £21 to the appeal, said: “As a motorcyclist myself I know the joys of going for a ride and, while it can be dangerous, the only risks he should face are ones faced on a trail.

“I’d like to raise enough so that he can replace the bike and continue his interest in motorcross.While I cannot contribute much I hope this will take the sting out of the incident a little.”