Wisbech church fountain flows once more following repairs

A new fountain is flowing in Wisbech’s St Peter’s Church gardens, replacing the one destroyed by vandals in May.

Residents and visitors alike have welcomed the new water feature, which was switched on during the recent Wisbech Rose Fair.

A replica of the original 1963 fountain was chosen and the pond fish were temporarily re-homed before the work began.

A new pump and filtration system were fitted and the pond was repaired and brightened up with specialist paint. The fountain was then installed and the pond filled ready for the fish to be carefully brought back home.

Town mayor Steve Tierney, pictured above at the switch on with other community leaders, said: “The pond has a bright new colour and the replica 1963 fountain shows the traditions of the town have been taken into consideration as well. Long may it be enjoyed.”

Peter Murphy, Fenland Council portfolio holder for the environment, said: “It’s lovely to see the fountain taking pride of place once again.

“I hope it will be enjoyed by many, respected and looked after for years to come.”