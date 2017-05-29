Wisbech driver jailed for causing death crash

A driver who killed a pedestrian while almost four times over the legal alcohol limit has been jailed for six and a half years.

Arturas Matuzevicius, who was 49, suffered fatal injuries when he was in collision with a car in Walsoken in March.

The driver, Michael Johnson, 51, of Waterlees Road, Wisbech, was sentenced at Huntingdon Crown Court on Thursday.

He pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving whilst over the prescribed limit and causing death by driving whilst unlicensed.

He was also banned from driving for 13 years and three months.

After the sentence was handed down, PC Peter Bimson, of Cambridgeshire Police, said: “Johnson decided to make that journey knowing he was unlicensed and in excess of the drink drive limit.

“He showed a complete lack of regard for his safety and that of other innocent people. Tragically that decision led to the death of Mr Matuzevicius.

“This case demonstrates the devastating impact of drink driving. You are significantly more likely to be involved in a serious or fatal collision if you choose to drive under the influence of alcohol.”

Johnson had been driving a Rover 75 car when it collied with Mr Matuzevicius in Kirkgate Street, Walsoken, on the morning of March 21 this year.

Mr Matuzevicius was pronounced dead at the scene.

Johnson, who gave a positive roadside breath test to police, was later found to be nearly four times over the legal alcohol limit.

Drivers can only have a maximum of 35 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.