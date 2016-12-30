Wisbech firm celebrates 125 years in business

A Wisbech firm is celebrating as it toasts an impressive 125 years in business.

Pike Textiles is marking decades of pattern book production working with some of the world’s top brands.

Caroline Adams, sales and marketing manager, said: “In 1891 the Pike Brothers James and William formed James Pike Brother & Co in London, and four generations later the business continues to be a front runner in the pattern book industry.

“Based in Weasenham Lane and employing more than 100 staff members, the Pike family business has gone from strength to strength.

“If you have ever flicked through a book to choose your wallpaper or your fabric, there is a chance that Pike Textiles will have made that book.

“Working with some of the world’s most prestigious design and retail brands, Pike Textiles has been a key player in the interior design and fashion fabrics industries, manufacturing around 5,000 pattern books per week.”

Earlier this month, business owners, Pike employees, retired employees and some of their long-standing suppliers gathered at local restaurant Giraffe for a celebration.

Sales director Andrew Pike delivered a speech detailing the history of the business and managing director Jon Allen led the staff in thanking the Pike family for their support, generosity and loyalty over the generations.

Caroline said the firm is now more forward-looking than ever and has recently re-branded with a new logo combining fresh colours and a dynamic design.