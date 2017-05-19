Wisbech girl, 17, loses appeal against sex abuse sentence

A 17-year-old girl from Wisbech has lost an appeal against a four-year custodial sentence imposed for her part in the sexual abuse of children.

But her co-defendant, Kristopher Jane, 31, has had his prison term extended to 26 years after a judge deemed it to be too lenient.

The girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was sentenced at Cambridge Crown Court in March, having previously pleaded guilty to six offences, including indecent assault, taking and distributing indecent images.

Her lawyers went to the Court of Appeal on Tuesday to argue that the sentence imposed on her was too severe.

But Lady Justice Hallett refused the application and the sentence remains unaltered. The girl also remains subject to a 10 year sexual harm prevention order.

However, the judge did increase the term handed down to Jane, formerly of Warwick Road, Keynsham, Bristol, from 22 to 26 years, after prosecutors argued it was not severe enough.

He had pleaded guilty to a total of 12 offences earlier this year.

A life-long sexual harm prevention order imposed on him when he was sentenced remains in place.