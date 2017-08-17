Wisbech Grammar School headmaster is delighted as pupils score a 97 per cent pass rate in their A-levels

Wisbech Grammar School headmaster Chris Staley has praised his pupils following the release today (Thursday) of their A-level results.

In a statement Mr Staley said: “Once again I am really pleased with the A-level results this year. With so much change in the education and examination system, the pupils have managed this very well, and their results reflect their resilience, hard work and the dedication of the teaching staff, plus the unerring support of parents alike.

“With a pass rate in excess of 97 oer cent, and more than 51 per cent achieving the top grades and (more than) 76 per cent of the year group receiving A*-Cs, this year’s results have provided the boys and girls of WGS with the springboard to go on to university with more than 60 per cent of pupils achieving their first choice university.”

Just some of the highlights are:

Waleed Asif A* Maths and two As biology and chemistry and is off to Liverpool to read medicine.

Mollie Allen: Three As – textiles, geography and PE and is going to Loughborough to read information management and business.

Maddie Booth: Two As politics and English and B in geography- Maddie is off to Warwick to read politics and global sustainable development

George Bone: A* Business and two As in biology and chemistry- George is off to Birmingham to read biological science

Ben Martin: Three As in politics, German and Spanish- Ben is off to Warwick to read German and Spanish.

Our Heads of School Ben York and Izzy Hall are going to their first choice universities at Liverpool and York to read physics and biology

Mr Staley added: “The AS results are probably a notch or two higher than the A-levels which is fantastic news. With so many schools dropping AS levels completely, our bold decision to stick with them for this year has been justified, and the lower sixth can move forward to their final year with a real feeling of confidence in all they have achieved.

“The lower sixth pupils must be congratulated for their results where top grades were achieved by over 45 per cent of the year group and the A-C pass rate was in excess of 68 per cent which is more than a 10 per cent improvement over the year before. Such results bode very well for the future.”