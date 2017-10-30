Wisbech Halloween event is just ‘Spooktacular’

A Fenland town was over run with zombies, witches, ghouls and monsters - but do not be afraid it was all in the name of fun at a special Halloween celebration.

More than 60 businesses on Wisbech Market Place, Horsefair shopping Centre, Hill Street, High Street, Union Street and Market Street, opened their doors and invited children to ‘Trick or Treat’ and have fun safely at the town’s annual ‘Spooktacular’ event.

Wisbech Town Centre's Spooktacular Halloween Event Andrew Lynn

There was even a House of Shadows to add to the spooky goings on that included a fancy dress competition for children and adults, a Halloween craft and gift fair and other events around the town organised as part of the Wisbech Town Council and Friends’ ‘Tremble Trail’.

The Rose and Crown Hotel hosted the Samhain Witches’ Festival with stalls selling witchy wares.

Afterwards social media was full of comments thanking organisers for a “fantastic day of fun”.

