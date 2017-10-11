Wisbech Hudson Leisure centre raises ‘dough’ for Macmillan

Budding bakers rose to the occasion when a Fenland leisure centre hosted its very own bake-off challenge to raise money for charity.

The New Vision Fitness Hudson Centre in Wisbech held The Great Hudson Bake Off on Friday, October 6, in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.

Cupcakes, sponges and cream roulades were among the showstoppers entered into the contest, which was judged by councillor David Hodgson, vice chairman of Fenland District Council, which runs the leisure centre, and his wife Judy.

New Vision Fitness receptionist Cathy Bremner was named star baker for her spiced carrot cake, and an intricate farmyard cake by ‘The Gingerbread Man’ Spencer Neilly was highly commended.

Leisure centre members and visitors enjoyed the cakes in a specially decorated tea room for the day, and there was also a tea dance and raffle – with a total of £610 being raised.

Councillor Michelle Tanfield, the council’s portfolio holder for leisure, who attended the event, said: “I’d like to congratulate staff at the centre for organising such a successful fundraiser and all the bakers who brought in cakes to help raise money for this fantastic cause.”

On Friday (13), the New Vision Fitness George Campbell Centre in March will also be holding a bake off contest for Macmillan. There will be a coffee morning on the day from 7am to noon, with the bake off from 10.30am to 11.30am. Anyone wishing to bake cakes for the event is asked to take them into the centre before 10.30am on the day.