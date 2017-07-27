Wisbech man charged after fatal Mendlesham crash

Have your say

A 60-year-old man from Wisbech has been charged after a fatal crash on the A140 at Mendlesham on Tuesday.

Police were alerted to the A140 at 11.20am on Tuesday, to reports of a three-vehicle accident, involving two lorries and a Renault Megane.

Ambulance and fire crews were also at the scene, but the driver of the car, 43-year-old Colin Fisk from Kesgrave, died at the scene.

His seven-year-old daughter, a passenger in the car, sustained two broken collar bones. She was airlifted to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

Both lorry drivers were also hurt, but their injuries were minor. They were taken to hospital by land ambulance for further treatment.

Dalius Matulaitis, of Rectory Gardens, was arrested and taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning following the collision.

He has now been charged with causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He has been remanded in custody and will appear before Ipswich Magistrates today.