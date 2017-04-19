Wisbech man jailed for abusing former partner

A Wisbech man who subjected his ex-partner to repeated violence and psychological abuse has been jailed for three years.

Police say Leon Barratt, 24, left the woman, who has not been named, fearing for her life - even forcing her off the road on one occasion when he followed her in a car.

And they have pleaded for other people in similar situations to come forward.

Barratt, of The Lawns, Wisbech, was sentenced at Peterborough Crown Court yesterday.

He had previously pleaded guilty to charges of controlling and coercive behaviour, malicious communications, driving without due care and attention, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance and a public order offence.

Detective Constable Steve Ward, of Cambridgeshire Police, said Barratt had repeatedly attacked the woman, including strangling her until she almost blacked out, and tried to control her behaviour over a three-year period.

After she ended their relationship, Barratt continued to threaten her and forced her off the road when following her in a car, forcing her to seek help at a nearby home.

Det Con Ward said: “Barratt subjected his former partner to a prolonged period of abuse, at times leaving her fearing for her life. I’m pleased that we were able to support her through this process and I hope this sentence helps to provide some form of closure so she can continue to move on with her life.

“Thankfully she took the brave decision to get support and report the abuse she suffered and I hope her story reaches out to other people experiencing similar abuse.

“Tackling domestic abuse is a priority for the constabulary and I’d encourage anyone who is suffering from this type of offence to speak to the police or to tell someone they know.”