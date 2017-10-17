Wisbech man Mitchell Bird jailed for 18 years for murder of Bradley Carter

A man who launched an attack during a row over drugs has been jailed for 18 years.

Mitchell Bird, 29, of Cox Close, Wisbech, was handed the sentence at Cambridge Crown Court today (17 October) after previously being found guilty of the murder of Bradley Carter.

Bradley Carter - who was murdered by Mitchell Bird.

The court heard how the 35-year-old victim had gone to stay with Bird at his home on the morning of 14 February (2017).

The next day Mr Carter returned home with blood on his face, in pain and disclosed to his mother and several other friends that he had been attacked by Bird during a row over drug suppliers and a gold chain. He showed his mother injuries to his knee and his back where he had been struck with a hammer and kicked.

Mr Carter’s injuries began ulcerating and the pain he felt continued to get worse and on 19 February his mother took him to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Kings Lynn.

He collapsed outside the Accident and Emergency department and was taken to resus but sadly died.

A post mortem examination carried out by Dr Nat Cary revealed Mr Carter’s cause of death was a haemorrhage and delayed rupture of the spleen.

Mr Carter’s mother, Helen Barnes said: “We would like to thank all those who were involved in bringing the case to trial and achieving justice for Bradley’s murder.

“We miss Bradley every day as he was a big part of our family, a loving son, uncle and father.”

Detective Chief Inspect Jerry Waite from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit said: “This has been a complex and challenging investigation whereby the prosecution has had to prove that the events on 14 February led to Mr Carter’s death five days later.

“Whilst it might not have been Bird’s intention to kill someone, if you get involved in a fight where you intend to do somebody serious harm and that person dies you can face court for murder.

“I hope this sentence brings some closure to Mr Carter’s family.”