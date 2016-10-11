Wisbech man spat at woman during row near King’s Lynn pub

A man has been ordered to pay compensation after he admitted spitting at a woman following a row during a night out.

Sam Fordham, 27, of Chapnell Road, Wisbech, pleaded guilty to a single charge of assault when he appeared before magistrates yesterday.

The court heard Fordham had visited the Globe Hotel in the centre of King’s Lynn with friends during the evening of July 21.

While there, they began talking with another group which included the female victim.

Andrew Nickerson, prosecuting, said that, after both groups left the pub, there was an altercation between them, in which Fordham spat at the woman.

Mr Nickerson said Fordham accepted spitting, but insisted he had not intended to spit directly at the woman.

George Sorrell, mitigating, said his client was “thoroughly ashamed of himself” and wished to apologise to his victim.

He said: “It must have been a horrible experience for her. It’s quite demeaning.”

Fordham was ordered to pay £80 compensation to the woman, plus £85 costs.