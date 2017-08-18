Wisbech mum Lucy Moody bags hamper of goodies in bus prize draw

A mum-of-two has urged Wisbech residents to make the most of the pilot Wisbech Tesco bus service after winning a prize draw to celebrate its launch.

Lucy Moody, who uses the new No 68 service to meet her mother for coffee, won the free prize draw which was open to anyone who travelled on the bus before July 20.

Collecting her prize of a food hamper packed full of Tesco Finest goodies, she said: “The bus stop is really close to my home so it is really handy. I use it to meet my mum for coffee at Tesco and plan to use it to take my children to the cinema. I am so pleased it is being trialled, I really hope enough people use it so it becomes permanent!”

The prize draw was the first incentive to encourage local people to use the new service, with more promotions and incentives with Tesco and other local businesses being planned throughout the 12-month trial.

The new bus service, which was created through Fenland District Council’s Wisbech Bus Service Project and launched on July 3, is being delivered by FACT (Fenland Association of Community Transport).

It runs between 9.30am and 6pm Monday to Saturday, meaning Concessionary Bus Pass Holders can travel for free on every journey. Membership of FACT is not required to use the service.

The route provides access to key destinations around town including businesses in Cromwell Road such as Tesco Extra, the Light Cinema and nearby restaurants, ACES Eye Clinic, the Rosmini Community Centre and the Queen Mary Centre, Horsefair Shopping Centre, Thomas Clarkson Academy, the College of West Anglia, Awdry House, the Hudson Leisure Centre, North Cambs Hospital, Trinity Surgery, Asda and Aldi.

It also serves residential areas in South and North-West Wisbech including South Brink, Railway Road, Mount Drive, Ramnoth Road, Harecroft Road, Leverington Road, Harecroft Road and North End.

For more information on the service visit: www.fenland.gov.uk/wisbechtescobus

Printed versions of the timetable and route map leaflets are also available on request by emailing the Wisbech Bus Service Project on: neighbourhoodstrategy@fenland.gov.uk or contacting: 01354 622318.

L ucy’s winning ticket was drawn by the Wisbech Mayor Steve Tierney at the Wisbech TescoBus Service launch event, held last month to celebrate the start of the new service.