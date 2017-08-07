Wisbech Rock Festival has that ‘feelgood factor’ and sees around 6,000 enjoy the free music event

Wisbech rocked on Sunday when the town council hosted its annual Rock Festival in the town park and this year it had the ‘feelgood’ factor.

Mayor Steve Tierney believes it was the best festival yet with around 5,000 to 6,000 people attending throughout the day, which was completely free for people to enjoy including activities like laser tag.

Wisbech Rock Festival Unravelling of Jade Farm's loom ball

“It was really brilliant, we were amazingly lucky with the weather. I definitely think it was the best one to date,” said Steve, who also helped unravel a giant loom band ball made by a blind Wisbech woman in aid of charity.

Jade Farm, with the help of seven-year-old niece Beau Morgan, has spent the last 10 months creating the monster size loom band ball and at Sunday’s festival it was finally unravelled and measured.

The 25-year-old who was born with a rare genetic disorder that affected her sight, has collected sponsors for her efforts in aid of Wisbech Macmillan Cancer Support and with a bucket collection that netted £247 on Sunday she has now raised in excess of £700.

She is now hoping to have another unravelling in the next few weeks, before the ball is then cut up and with the help of Jade’s mum Leeza Morgan used to make old tyres into pouffes.

Wisbech Mayor Steve Tierney unravels the giant loom band ball made by Jade Farm and her niece Beau Morgan.

Leeza, of Jeffrey Avenue, estimates they will be able to make around 15 pouffes, which they hope to auction off at various events over the coming months and which they hope could raise a further £700 for the charity.

Steve said: “Jade is a remarkable young woman what she has achieved is fantastic. It took sometime to unravel and layout to be measured with the help of some local cubs.”

In the end the loom band measured a total of 3,306 feet - a mile measures 5,280 feet.

Steve added: “Jade’s charity effort added to the rock festival, which saw a total of nine bands - headlined by Dr Feelgood - on the main stage and seven on the acoustic stage and loads of DJs on the third stage - Sam Hoy, chairman of the council’s festival committee deserves full credit for organising such a great event.”

Beau Morgan stretches out on the giant loom band ball after it is unravelled at Wisbech Rock Festival.

