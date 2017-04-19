Wisbech Rotarians step up smoke alarm support

More residents will be kept safe from the threat of fire, thanks to a continuing partnership between fire service chiefs and Wisbech’s Rotary club.

The organisations initially joined forces two years ago to provide smoke alarms for vulnerable adults living in the town and surrounding villages.

Since then, the club has provided around £700 a year to the Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service to provide 100 alarms at a time.

A further contribution of £732 has now been made, following a review of the programme.

And officials hope the initiative, which is the first of its kind in Cambridgeshire, will be emulated in other parts of the county.

Station commander Brett Mills said: “It’s a fantastic partnership that Wisbech Rotary Club are willing to support.

“Their donations help protect the safety of vulnerable members in the local community and means we have more money to work in other areas to help make Cambridgeshire a safer county.”

Daljit Roy, from the Rotary club, said: “This partnership shows an even greater commitment to the safety and wellbeing of our local vulnerable residents.

“We are very happy to be working with CFRS to help us deliver this small lifesaving device to those most in need.”

The club says fire brigades do not get any funding from the government to provide smoke alarms and charity contributions are vital to ensure vulnerable communities are protected.