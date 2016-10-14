Wisbech school holds coffee morning

Meadowgate School in Wisbech held their Macmillan Coffee Morning in their on-site Coffee Shop, Bramley’s, where parents, staff, students and visitors enjoyed beautiful cakes and coffee.

The event raised £159.70 and the school would like to thank everyone for their support.

The school for children with learning difficulties was visited by volunteers from the Macmillan team.

They were welcomed to the event by Bramley’s tutor, Alison Fletcher.