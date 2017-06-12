Wisbech school pupils step forward for charity

Pupils at a Wisbech school have put their best foot forward to help raise thousands of pounds for cancer charities.

Youngsters from the Clarkson Infant Schoolare pictured as they prepared to take part in a Race for Life fundraiser at the Trafford Road site.

Clarkson School who are taking part in Race for Life

The race, based on the popular range of five kilometre runs and other fundraisers held around the country each year, was held ahead of the recent half-term holiday.

School leaders say around £3,000 was raised during the event, which was presented to charity officials on Friday.

Clarkson School who are taking part in Race for Life

Clarkson School who are taking part in Race for Life