Wisbech St Mary gardeners raise £930 for Macmillan Cancer Support

Proud gardeners have handed over a fantastic £930 to Macmillan Cancer Support, raised from the Wisbech St Mary Open Gardens event.

Organisers Jayne and Richard Walpole said: “We didn’t expect to raise that amount of money and we would like to thank everyone who attended and all the garden owners, who worked so hard preparing for the day to make it such a success, it was wonderful.”

Chloe Coombs Macmillan Fundraising Manager “Thank you for all of your hard work in making this happen, the money raised will really make a huge difference, this will pay for a Macmillan nurse for over 33 hours. In that time they will be able to help many people affected by cancer and their families.”

Organisers say every year the event is more popular with over 300 visitors travelling from all over the area to explore nine gardens village normally hidden from the public.