Wisbech St Mary toddler Amelia steps in to say thank-you to paramedics who helped save her foot

Toddler Amelia Duncan and her parents met up with the medical staff who helped save her foot after a nasty accident involving a ride-on lawnmower.

On May 27 Amelia was playing with her brother and sister when she suffereda serious injury to her leg and foot after running out in front of the ride-on mower.

Amelia with her family and EEAST and NARs staff

Remarkably, Amelia was able to walk again six weeks after her leg was run over by the mower in Wisbech. But it was touch and go as to whether she could lose her foot as a result of the accident.

It is a job that Paramedics Andy Long and Jordan van Noortwijk and University of East Anglia (UEA) Student Paramedic Rachel Sheehan will never forget after arriving first and quickly establishing the seriousness of the injury.

They were joined by Critical Care Paramedic Carl Smith, who volunteers for Norfolk Accident Rescue Service (NARS), who helped treat the toddler and rushed her straight to the major trauma centre - Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge.

Carl said: “Amelia had suffered a limb-threatening injury and her foot needed oxygen and specialist plastic surgery. There’s a strong chance she would have lost her foot if we hadn’t taken her straight to Addenbrooke’s.”

Amelia was in hospital for nearly four weeks and had seven operations to repair her foot.

This week the two-year-old and her parents were reunited with the paramedics and medical staff from the East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust (EEAST) and NARS who helped save her foot.

Her parents, Tracey and Ben, from Wisbech St Mary, thanked the paramedics for their work.

Tracey said: “One minute she was there and the next minute she was under the lawnmower. I feel happier after seeing them all again. If it wasn’t for them we don’t know what might have happened.”

The family are organising a family fun day on the anniversary of the incident on May 27 2018 to raise funds for NARS at Sprowston Sports and Social Club.

Paramedic Rachel added: “It was “amazing” to see Amelia again. It is really nice to know what has happened. I did not think that she would be walking now, even if they saved her leg.”