Witness appeal after March barn blaze

Witnesses are being sought in connection with a barn fire, which fire chiefs say was started deliberately.

Crews spent almost six hours tackling the blaze in Linwood Lane, March, which started at around 2.30pm on Wednesday.

The blaze follows a spate of deliberately started fires in the Meadowgate Lane area of Wisbech, and another arson in March, earlier this month.

The series of incidents led fire chiefs to warn lives were at risk from any further incidents.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101.