Adams is ’Andy at Upwell Townsend Lakes

Andy Adams is no stranger to big match competitions and certainly knows the ups and downs that come hand-in-hand with matches, writes Ken Wade.

In the summer he put in a great performance to qualify for the Fish O’Mania Final worth a massive £50,000 to the winner.

That was the high, the low came in the result in the big match when lady luck deserted him on the day and he had to sit and watch the winner catch carp after carp just a few pegs away.

It took some time to get over that day but like a proper match angler it looks like he is back in the groove, putting a very good performance together in the latest Townsend Lakes open fished on the Kingfisher Pool.

He started on the long pole with pellet and despite the strong wind managed to put fish in the net. A switch to his margin lines with meat saw a much better stamp of fish coming to the net and by the final whistle he was well clear of the chasing pack, putting 93lb 4oz to the scales from peg 14.

Runner-up was fishery owner Colin Begbie, who was close by but could not keep up. He also started on the long pole with pellet, coming close in later in the match on a chopped worm and caster approach to finish with a level 59lb. In third place was John Whitcombe, who caught on pellet and corn for 42lb 11oz.

Cedar Pool on the Decoy Complex is one of the best venues around right now and proved the point in the latest Fenland Rods match. Despite very rough weather the top four anglers all put over 80lb of fish to the scales.

Leading the way with 112lb 11oz was Mac Campbell. With long pole fishing out of the wind he concentrated on a close in approach fishing just out in front of him and both sides in the margins which saw him catch fish to 8lb on sweetcorn from peg 26. Not too far behind was Tony Nesbet on peg 1, who weighed in 103lb 1oz, followed by Dave Garner on 89lb 10oz and Stuart Dennis with 88lb 2oz.

In the latest Buttonhole Fishery Tuesday match the lake proved at bit harder than of late with fish just cruising around and not very willing to feed in any numbers for many anglers fishing.

Leading the way was match organiser Andrew Carter who was also lucky enough to be on Golden Peg 8 and topped the field with 98lb 7oz.

He caught carp to double figures, so a very productive evening catching on paste down the middle along with a lot of lost foul hooked fish, but the really big fish from the margin late on cat meat made the difference. Mark Grange with 53lb 10oz of carp from peg 2 came second, followed by Joe Bourn with 52lb 4oz from peg 6.

Spratts A C made the trip over to Lou’s Lake on the Decoy complex for their weekly fixture which saw Trevor Cousins out in front putting 145lb 15oz to the scales. Trevor fished pellet waggler across to the far bank from hot peg 6, catching carp to 8lb steadily all day.

Pushing him all the way was runner-up Peter Spriggs, who drew peg 12 and caught on a short pole line with paste to finish with 138lb 11oz. This is a very productive lake but on the day it really did not fish well at all and weights dropped dramatically. Mick Ramm rounded off the frame with a modest 30lb 10oz.

Tydd Gote AC were back on the North Level Drain for their midweek match which saw the ever-consistent John Taylor out in front with 9lb 9oz.

Anglers were hoping the bream would show but in the end it was small skimmers on the pole that saw John home.

Runner-up was Mick Asker with 3lb 10oz, followed by Dick Paul on 3lb 9oz.