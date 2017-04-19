’Andy net: Townsend Lakes regular Adams breaks into big time at Barford

It’s exciting times over at Townsend Lakes fishery after one of the venues regular anglers, Andy Adams, broke into big time match circles after a fantastic win at Barford Fishery in Norfolk, writes Ken Wade.

The story is all the more remarkable as Andy dropped out of angling for several years and only returned to the sport recently.

Since returning he has been rewarded for his efforts.

He made steady progress, taking match wins at Townsend Lakes and one or two other waters in the area and decided this year to hit the big time, fishing the Fish O Mania qualifiers right across the country.

On Saturday he topped a very impressive field at Barford Lakes putting 104lb 11oz of carp to the scales.

The match win in this qualifier sends him through to the grand final in the summer worth over £50,000 to the winner and a place in the history books of angling.

It could not have happened to a nicer bloke, good luck Andy!

Fenland Rods got off to a flying start to their new season with a good turn-out and a very good result from the Six Island Pool at Decoy Lakes.

Leading the way with a fine 137lb 4oz was Dave Garner, who drew peg 18 and after a slow start caught well on meat throughout the rest of the match. Runner-up was Mac Campbell, who drew peg 25 and was another catching close in with meat and corn. He weighed in 100lb, followed by Bill Foster with 92lb.

In the Saturday Rookery Waters £1,000 qualifying open on the Jay Lake, Robert Wright fished meat close in and across from peg 42 to top the field with 115lb 14oz.

Steve Freeman came in second again fishing meat for 110lb 8oz, then came Josh Pace on 104lb 14oz.

There was another great turn-out for the midweek qualifier on the Magpie Pool which saw Rob Goodson booking his spot in the final with 171lb 14oz from peg 29.

He started short on meat before going shallow mid match with pellets and then concentrated the last two hours down the right-hand margin with maggots and groundbait to catch 80 carp for his winning return.

Runner-up Josh Pace fished meat short and pellets for 153lb 1oz, followed by Rob Wright on 144lb 5oz.

Buttonhole Fishery continues to produce some great sport in the regular Tuesday matches. In the latest fixture it was Jonny Clark with 106lb taking the honours from peg 6.

He caught carp into double figures with most of his fish coming from the margins on meat over pellet. Andy Lawrence with 91lb 12oz came second with most of his fish caught fishing shallow with luncheon meat from peg 20. Third place went to Andy Rose with 91lb 1oz.

Spratt’s AC were back at Decoy Lakes to fish their most recent match, using most of the pegs on the Horseshoe Pool.

Out in front was Trevor Cousins with 79lb.

He drew peg 7 and caught in the margins with meat. In second place was Peter Spriggs, who fished the paste and pellet approach for 78lb 7oz, then came Mick Raby with 73lb 5oz, yet another angler fishing meat close in.

Angling result, Sunday, Cuckoo Canal: 1 Alan Owen - peg 39 - 174lb 10oz - short pole pellet switching to maggot to finish in the margins; 2 Colin Begbie - peg 33 - 96lb 8oz - long pole pellet and maggot over castor down the edge; 3 Myke Pollard - peg 37 - 95lb 13oz - short pole down track on pellet and corn and maggot in the margins.