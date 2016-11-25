Angler Wright ‘Robbed’ on Old Nene at March

The Old Nene at March rarely lets anglers down no matter what the conditions and in Sunday’s big match, despite the bitterly cold wind and rain, it once again produced some cracking weights, writes Ken Wade.

Unfortunately match organiser Bob Fitzjohn was let down by quite a few anglers who failed to show up, which was disappointing as he had spent a lot of time and trouble clearing extra pegs to ensure a good day’s sport for all.

Those who did fish and drew well at Wigstone’s Bridge caught some fine nets, topped by Rob Hubbard with a level 30lb taken from the end peg at Wigstone’s, catching all day on a short pole line with bread punch.

Just missing out on first place by just a few ounces was local rod Rob Wright.

He drew the fancied hot pegs at the swimming pool and caught roach and skimmers on bread then pinkie to weigh in 29lb 12oz. Third went to Simon Colclough back at Wigstone’s with 25lb 15oz and there was a string of 20lb-plus weights to back up the top three places.

The match included anglers practising for this Sunday’s all-important penultimate round of the East Midland Winter league which should be a great match with four teams still in with a shout.

We have already had a lot of rain in the early part of the week which should see the fish spread through this wonderful winter venue, so expect some really big weights once again.

A heavy overnight frost put paid to the fishing in the Saturday open match at Rookery Waters, although Jamie McGuire on his first ever visit to the Magpie Pool stole the show, putting a fine 125lb 7oz to the scales to cruise into the winter series final.

He caught on the long pole with bread punch from peg 25, leaving the field way behind. Runner-up John Millard had 27lb 2oz, followed by Simon Easy on 20lb 4oz.

Spratt’s AC had their last match of the 2016 season on the Cedar Pool at Decoy Lakes.

Continuing his fine run of form, Terry Tribe took the honours with a modest 36lb 10oz from peg 9, catching his fish on the pole with pellet and red maggot.

In second place was Martin Parker. He had 33lb 15oz, followed by Mac Campbell with 20lb 13oz.

Round two of the Guru/Bag Em Baits winter series run by March rod Barry Mason on the Beastie Lake at Decoy saw those in the hot 20’s taking the honours. Out in front was Jimmy Brooks. He caught on the waggler with maggot for 82lb 7oz. Runner-up was Adam Playford on 49lb 11oz, then Barry Mason with 46lb 9oz.