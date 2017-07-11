Aw, Shucks: Len takes Tydd Gote angling top spot

It’s been another busy week for the Tydd Gote angling club, writes Ken Wade.

On Wednesday they fished the North Level drain which saw Len Shucksmith taking the top spot with 8lb 7oz, Jon Young was second on 6lb 7oz, followed by Dave Williams with 4lb 12oz.

The Main Road section of the North Level Drain at Tydd was used for the bigger Sunday club match with Bob Bates leading the way catching a net of roach on the pole with hemp seed for a level 8lb.

Paul Bawden took the runner up spot. He had a bream and roach net for 6lb, then came Dave Williams with 3lb 15oz.

Buttonhole Lake has also seen a lot of action over the past week or so with several good matches putting some very respectable weights to the scales.

A special evening match was first up. Before the match got started a fish and chip supper was arranged, then the anglers got down to the more serious business of catching fish from 7pm through to midnight!

Leading the way was match organiser Andrew Carter. He caught carp into double figures on a straight lead and pellet approach, later switching to pole and paste for 188lb. Runner up with 124lb was Mark Turner, who fished a small feeder to the island, then came Danny Button on 111lb.

At the weekend, Fenland Rods lined the banks at Buttonhole which saw one half of the lake fish really well while others had to settle for a few bites. Leading the way in this one was Dave Garner.

He drew peg 17. After a slow start to the day the carp eventually arrived in numbers and he bagged a very impressive 173lb 5oz.

On the very next peg was Bill Foster, who fished a small bomb to the point of the island to weigh in 135lb which was more than enough for second place.

Moving up the table each week right now is Wendy Bedford, she came in a comfortable third and will be looking for a match win before very long. Wendy put 75lb 7oz to the scales, followed by Alan Golightly on 59lb 8oz.

The Cuckoo Canal Pool at Townsend Lakes continues to see anglers catching big nets of carp. In the fisheries latest open match Myke Pollard topped the field with 140lb 6oz from peg 39. He fished a caster rig shallow down the middle before switching to the margins late on with maggot.

Nigel Wright came in second. He fished a short line all day with pellet to put 100lb 12oz to the scales. Third place went to Alan Owen, who also caught close in with pellet to finish with 83lb 4oz.

Rookery Waters will be running a Fishing and Family Fun Day on August Bank Holiday Monday which I am sure will be very popular indeed.

You can learn how to fish with the fishery’s own friendly coaches and, best of all, tackle and all bait will be provided.

So if you always fancied a go at fishing but did not want to splash out on loads of tackle, now’s your chance.

There are also other attractions worth a mention for the rest of the family which includes tractor and trailer rides around the farm and a bouncy castle to keep the youngsters happy.

More activities are planned so make a note in your diaries, Monday, August 28. If you want any more details call Alex Bates on 07824 878492.