Bates takes Tydd Gote Mega Mania honours

The recent Fishing and Family day over at Rookery Waters was a great success, writes Ken Wade.

Lots of youngsters were eager to get a helping hand on the starting process into the sport of angling, while others just enjoyed the day out at the fishery and farm.

John Bates, Tydd Gote winner of the Mega Match series

Congratulations to all those who lent a hand and to the fishery for putting on what turned out to be a real fun day for all.

With the summer series out of the way, round one of the winter event got underway at Rookery Waters on Saturday, fished on the Raven Pool. Going straight through to final at the first attempt was Richard Bond, who drew peg 6 and caught on pellet for 78lb 12oz. Runner-up was Mark Cross on peg 21, he also caught on pellet to put 69lb 11oz to the scales.

Roy Whincup took the honours in the Wednesday Over 60’s match with 184lb 14oz on the Magpie Pool caught on meat. Ron Clark was second with 127lb 12oz, then came Kevin Peacock on 113lb 8oz.

Sunday saw the Tydd Gote Mega Mania Final fished on the Main Road which had been in good form but on the day it was tough going.

John Bates took the honours on the day and went home with the £275 in prize money, netting a decent bream and small fish for a modest 8lb 10oz caught on the pole at 9 metres, feeding groundbait and pinkies on the hook. Second was John Taylor with 4lb 12oz, then came Barry Stacey with 4lb 1 1/2 oz.

There were some much better weights in the Wednesday club match which saw John Young put a net of bream to the scales weighing 32lb 11oz. Colin Burton came second on 26lb 10oz, followed by John Taylor with 12lb 14oz.

The latest Tuesday evening Buttonhole Open Match saw anglers having to contend with a damp drizzly evening, but the fishing was still up to scratch and has been good for the past couple of weeks. Topping the field with 115lb 15oz was Andrew Carter. He caught carp to double figures taken from down the middle on paste and some bonus fish from the margins on meat and corn. Runner-up was Mark Grange from peg 23 with 98lb15oz, then came Andy Rose from peg 20 with 71lb 6oz.

Fenland Rods found it difficult at Rookery Waters on the Jay Lake on Sunday, match winner Tony Nisbet drew the end peg and fished a long pole with 4m pellet into a small bay on the far bank to record 76lb 5oz. Runner-up was Mick Rawlings who fished meat to the far side for 41lb 9oz, followed by Clive Foster on 37lb 8oz.

Over at Townsend Lakes the Woodpecker Pool has been in great form with matchmen and pleasure anglers having a great time.

In Sunday’s open match on the venue Colin Begbie led the way from peg 16, putting 155lb 12oz to the scales. Fishing the long pole with caster he caught well and finished the day bagging in the margins on meat. Pushing him all the way was Dave Bates in 141lb 10oz, all caught close in on sweetcorn, followed by Del Magin on 90lb 6oz.