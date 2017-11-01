Benwick the East Midland Winter League angling hot spot

The latest round of the East Midland Winter League was always going to be hard work for the majority of the field as many had predicted.

The only section of the Old Nene at Benwick to fish well was the hot pegs in the village which was where the top weights came from.

Leading the way with a net of small fish taken on the pole with squatt and pinkie was Sensas Mark One rod Alastair Ogilvie with 15lb 13oz.

All eyes were on the team front, though, and a strong performance from Browning Hotrods winning on the day saw them right back in the mix with three teams now moving clear of the chasing pack. The next match will be on Whittlesey Fenland drains, the venue will not be an easy water to sort out and an upset on the team front is on the cards once again.

Full results: 1 Alastair Ogilvie Sensas Mk1 White 15lb 13oz; 2 Damien Green Matrix Image 14lb 5oz; 3 Rob Lincoln Browning Hotrods 13lb 9oz. Teams: 1 Browning Hotrods, 24pts; 2 Matrix Image, 25; 3 Stanjay Gold, 31; 4 Sensas Mk1 White, 35; 5 Mk1 Black, 40; 6 Stanjay Silver, 46. League: 1 Matrix Image, 6 pts; 2 = Browning Hotrods and Stanjay Gold, 7; 4 Mk1 White, 11; 5 Mk1 Black, 14.

Many of the regulars to Buttonhole Fishery know full well the quality of fishing on offer and the Tuesday opens have always been won with big weights.

With new owner Chris Smith in charge the fishery is starting to show matchmen from further afield what a great little venue it is and, after the latest open match results get around, more and more are going to be booking in I am sure.

Last weekend saw Steve Poole put a magnificent 224lb 6oz net of carp to the scales from peg 6 opposite the island. Steve is already the man to beat there after taking his second win in the open events. He fished a long pole line feeding small pellets and fishing a banded 8ml over the top, netting carp well into double figures. Ray Cook took the runner-up spot. He was on peg 19 and caught several big fish in his net, weighing in 184lb 10oz. In third place with 129lb 12oz was Peter Ashton on peg 20.

The next match will be on Saturday with the draw at 8.45am. To book call Chris Smith on 07928 222462.

In the latest Rookery Waters Winter Qualifier fished on both the Magpie and Raven Lakes, the fishery decided to run this match to continental placing.

On Magpie Richard Bond topped the field. He pole fished pellet to win the lake with 104lb. Second went to venue regular Simon Godfrey on peg 20 with pellet on the pole producing 94lb 2oz.

Over on Raven Lake the introduction of over 1,400 lb of F1s and small carp earlier in the week saw anglers getting plenty of bites, with Mark Pollard on peg 24 topping with 111lb 8oz and the overall match win. He fished the long pole with pellet on two lines. Second went to Geoff Arnold on peg 18, who also found micro pellets and 4mm expanders were the winning formula on the day, weighing in 68lb 8oz.

Townsend Fishery saw their latest open match fished on the Kingfisher Lake and there was a very comfortable win for Colin Begbie. Drawn on peg 1 he put 139lb to the scales. After some early fish on method feeder he switched to long pole and pellet approach which produced fish regularly right up to the final whistle. Runner-up was Ashley Kinsey on 42lb 6oz, followed by Derrick Upson on 30lb 8oz.

There was a good turnout for the Fenland Rods’ last match of the 2017 season on the Six Island Pool at Decoy Lakes. Dennis Sambridge made good use of fancied peg 17 with the wind blowing down the lake. He put a winning weight of 90lb to the scales, all caught close in on pellet and worm, surprisingly taking mainly barbel throughout the day. In second came the consistent Mac Campbell who drew peg 8 and fished cat meat and corn close in for 85lb 4oz. Third Dave Garner on 76lb 8oz followed by John Smith 72lb.