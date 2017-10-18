Billy leads super March Old Nene league angling weights

Round two of the East Midland Winter League saw the teams lining the banks of the Old Nene at March and the Twenty Foot Drain on Sunday, writes Ken Wade.

Hopes were high of a repeat of the performance the venues produced in the previous week’s practice match.

There was no need for anyone to worry, though, as the mild weather once again showed the quality of both venues, with the Old Nene in particular producing some outstanding weights.

None better than the winning weight of 45lb 15oz taken by Billy Hughes from the end peg on the by-pass section at March. He caught ten bream and a net of rudd to see him home.

Not too far behind was runner-up Dave Rowell, who drew on the Twenty Foot Drain and put 30lb 15oz to the scales, catching roach and rudd all day.

Third place went to James Drakulic. He caught on the whip for 26lb 12oz, then came Tim Bates on 24lb 14oz.

On the team front Stanjay Gold roared back into contention recording a fine 21-point score card and with Sensas Mark One White taking second place the league is already shaping up into a cracking series.

This week’s practice is on the Old Nene at Benwick, the draw will be at the Five Alls and if the frosts keep off we could be heading for another exciting match.

Full results are as follows. Teams on the day: 1st Stanjay Gold 21, 2 Mk1 White 27, 3 Matrix Image 33, 4 Browning Hotrods 35, 5 Mk1 Black 48, 6 Stanjay Silver 48. League after two rounds: 1st equal with 4 points Stanjay Gold and Matrix Image, 3 equal Mk1 White and Browning Hotrods 7, 5 Mk1 Black 9, 6 Stanjay Silver 12.

On our local still waters anglers are still enjoying some fine autumn action. In the Townsend Lakes open match at the weekend on the Kingfisher Lake Ashley Kinsey was out in front from peg 17. He weighed in 64lb 13oz, all taken on sweetcorn in margins. Runner-up from peg 30 was Andy Adams. He fished the long pole with pellet despite the strong wind to finish with 53lb, then came Sam Hawkes on peg 25 also on the long pole with pellet. He caught 46lb 2oz.

There was a very good turnout for the Fenland Rods Club Cup match fished on Six Islands on the Decoy Lakes complex. The day started well with next to no wind, but not long after the whistle had blown to get the match underway the wind picked up and some of the field found it difficult to catch on the pole.

Top rod was Mac Campbell (pictured) on peg 8. He fished close in all day catching on meat and sweetcorn to top the field with a level 85lb of carp and barbel. Just behind was the in form James Garner. He was on peg 1 and fished similar tactics to the winner, but finished just a fish short with 84lb. Third was Callum Judge with 59lb 8oz, followed by Tony Nisbett with 59lb.

Spratts AC fished their latest mid-week match in spring like conditions, Trevor Cousins taking the honours with 80lb 12oz.

Trevor fished the pellet waggler with banded hard pellet catching carp to 5lb and F1’s to 3lb from peg 24. Mac Campbell came in second. He fished pellet and sweetcorn on the long pole line, before switching to the margins to record 75lb 5oz.

Third place went to Terry Tribe. He put 59lb 10oz catching close in on pellet.

Buttonhole Fishery hosts its first open match this weekend and some big weights will be expected as the fish pack on the weight ready for the winter months.

Unfortunately the Tuesday match did not fish quite as well as expected but venue expert Andrew Carter still managed a match win with a modest 55lb 6oz of carp all caught on paste over pellet from down the middle on peg 18. Runner-up was Mark Grange with 50lb of carp from peg 14, then came Andy Lawrance with 31lb of carp from peg 20.