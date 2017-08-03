Bishop checkmates the rest with Fenland carp catch at Buttonhole

Once again the Tydd Gote club have had a very busy week with two midweek matches and the usual Sunday club match, writes Ken Wade.

In Wednesday’s event on the North Level Drain Jon Young topped the field, finding a brace of tench and together with a few perch put 13lb to the scales.

Pete Emery was second with 9lb 2oz, followed by Ray Malle on 8lb 15oz.

The Thursday match moved over to Black Dyke which produced a close match.

Ian Benton put 7lb 8oz to the scales along with Colin Gibbon for joint top, followed by Andy Greenwood with 6lb 15oz.

Sunday’s match was back on the North Level Drain and once again it was tight at the top of the leader board, John Bates taking the honours with a net of roach taken on the pole for 11lb 14oz.

Ray Malle put 10lb 14oz to the scales to finish second, then came Sonny Lynn on 9lb 7oz and Andy Greenwood with 8lb 2oz.

Buttonhole fishery was in good form on a pleasant Tuesday evening, the lake fished well considering there was a good turn out with not many empty pegs.

Out in front was John Bishop with 138lb 3oz of carp from peg 14 taken on paste on a short pole line.

Runner-up was Mark Grange with 136lb 9oz from peg 18 taken on meat and 99lb 9oz gave Sammy McSpadden third place from peg 12.

In the Saturday £1,000 final qualifying open at Rookery Waters the match was fished on the Magpie Pool which saw venue regular Simon Godfrey making the most of the empty peg to his left by using casters and dead maggots long up to the next platform for 167lb 4oz.

Runner-up was March rod Barry Mason on peg 38.

He had a slow start before catching late on big baits over micros in his margins, finishing on 135lb 2oz.

That was just enough to see off the challenge from Tony Dawson who weighed in 134lb for third place.

In the popular Wednesday over 60’s match on the Magpie Pool first place went to Roy Whincup with 168lb 2oz from peg 8, then came Chris Saunders with 166lb 14oz and Dave Lack with 143lb.

The Thursday £1,000 qualifier was fished on the Raven Lake, a relatively new lake which holds a big head of much smaller fish.

Top rod was Simon Easy on peg 2. He fished corn and pellet to catch steadily all day to finish with 71lb 4oz.

Runner-up was Graham Welton from peg 25 with 62lb, then came Tim Bates on 57lb 8oz.

There have been lots of matches during the week at Rookery Waters but the Magpie Pool fish fished reasonably well for the Fenland Rod anglers in their Sunday match despite a lot of overnight rain water entering the venue.

Top spot went to Tony Nesbitt on peg 11. He caught on the pole with pellet for 110lb 9oz.

Mac Campbell came in second, fishing meat for 110lb 5oz.

In third place was Les Bedford on 100lb 13oz, followed by Wendy Bedford on 68lb 5oz.

John Whitcombe took the honours in the latest Sunday open match at Townsend Fishery.

He fished the pole with maggot over pellet to finish on 100lb 8oz from peg 10.

Marek Wadas came in second with 88lb 12oz taken close in with maggot, followed by Myke Pollard on 56lb 12oz.

Two matches to report on from Chatteris Workingmen’s Club angling section this week.

In the Wednesday fixture at Bulls Mill Pete Cornwall took a decent tench and a few small fish for 4lb 7oz, then came Derek York with 2lb 7oz and Tommy Boswell came third on 2lb 3oz.

In Sunday’s club match winner, Mark Dunham, found a brace of tench and some perch and small fish to comfortably take first place putting 12lb 13oz to the scales. Steve Newell came second on 5lb 4oz, followed by Mark Bodger with 4lb 5oz.