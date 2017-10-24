Carter takes carp Buttonhole Marshland St James honours

In the latest Buttonhole Tuesday evening match the in-form Andrew Carter took the honours with 94lb of carp, writes Ken Wade.

He caught carp to double figures all caught on paste over pellet at 8 metres from peg 4.

Runner-up was Mark Grange with 38lb of carp from peg 24, followed by Andy Lawrence with 32lb of carp from peg 2.

There is just one match to go in this summer series. Let’s hope the cold weather holds off for the final event.

The weather took its toll at the weekend which saw a reduced field take on the wind and rain at Buttonhole Fishery.

Those who declined to attend missed catching fish, though. Top rod with 90lb 14oz was Steve Poole, followed by Marc Bradford with 70lb 12oz.

There is another chance to get in on the action this weekend at the fishery and with so many fish still feeding it’s got to be worth a try, so call the fishery to book; I don’t think you will be disappointed.

Spratts AC fished on Kingsland Large Lake recently and yet another of our local anglers in top form, Trevor Cousins, again took a convincing victory.

He drew peg 2 and put 132lb 9oz to the scales.

Trevor fished pellet up in the water, dobbing fish off the surface on a long pole line, catching carp to 11lb.

Runner-up was Mac Campbell, who put 90lb 1oz to the scales fishing pellet, corn and meat close in from peg 6 and catching carp to 8lb.

Peter Spriggs came third with 74lb 6oz, fishing paste at eight metres and later in the margins.

Fishing in high winds has never been ideal conditions to try and present a bait, but we keep on doing it, come what may.

On Sunday Fenland Rods saw quiet a few of the field resort to feeder fishing on the Elm Pool at Decoy with mixed results.

Top of the leader board from peg 10 was the consistent Tony Nesbett, who did well to fish a long pole line to record a fine 108lb 8oz.

Next came Callum Judge. He caught on sweetcorn on a feeder for 79lb 4oz, followed by Joe Bedford with 37lb 6oz and Bill Foster on 34lb 8oz.

The Old Nene at March continues to be the venue to head for if you want plenty of bites as was shown in the March open match on Sunday.

Leading the way in this one was Danny Mason. He caught from the swimming pool area, catching on the pole with pinkie over ground bait.

It was much the same for runner-up Steve Clark.

He came close with 28lb 4oz.

Then came Steve Slater on 25lb 14oz and England Ladies star angler Abbie Kendal with 25lb 6oz.

Tydd Gote AC have already started their winter series of five pike matches, but there is still time to join in.

They take place once a month so call Robbie Wright on 07879 199428 for the next few dates.

The pike challenge champion will win £100 donated by T.G.A.C. plus top-up money from the series and a trophy.

The biggest fish of the series will also win a cash prize and a trophy.

Pools £25, to include monies paid out on the day, pegging and series top up prize money. Club book predator rules to apply to all matches (no live baiting).