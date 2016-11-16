Cracking East Midland winter league Fenland angling series on Cock and Factory Banks

What a cracking winter league series the big East Midland Division is turning out to be, writes Ken Wade.

The latest round on Cock Bank and Factory Bank saw the venues fish relatively well.

Factory Bank in particular responded to the rain we had prior to the day. On the team front Sensas Mark One produced a fine performance to take the honours and are now joint top of the leader board with two rounds to go.

Individual winner was Colin Oakman who fished a short and long pile line at Factory Bank, catching steadily all day on pinkie over groundbait for 16lb 8oz. Danny Grimsey was a close second with 16lb 2oz. Then came Dale Stones with 14lb 14oz and Rob Hewison with 14lb.

Teams on the day: 1 Sensas Mk1 White, 22pts, 2 Matrix Image, 29, 3 Hotrods, 32 (3 section wins), 4 Stanjay Gold, 32 (2 section wins), 5 Stanjay Silver, 43, 6 Sensas Mk1 Black, 50.

League: 1 Browning Hotrods and Sensas Mk1 White, both 9pts, 3 Stanjay Gold, 10, 4 Matrix Image, 12, 5 Stanjay Silver, 21.

The Angling Trust British Pike Final on Saturday was once again held on the Fenland Drains, spread across hundreds of pegs. Conditions were far from ideal and after a week of morning frosts and occasional rainfall the competitors were greeted by driving, heavy rain. The finger-numbing conditions were mirrored by the lack of sport in certain areas, and the wet banks were difficult.

The sections at Glassmore Bank once again proved to be the hot spot with the winner, top junior and ladies titles all taken here. Andrew Muirhead made the trip from Cromer very fruitful when he slipped the net under an 18lb 1oz specimen two hours into the match and the addition of a small 3lb fish was enough to take the title. One of the biggest cheers of the day was for 12-year-old Jack Taylor from Stoke-on-Trent who made the junior title his own with a superb 14lb fish. Mansfield piker Jean Lloyd has fished many past finals and this time made the end peg on the section pay dividends. Jean managed to fool just one fish of 3lb 8oz to claim the ‘Top Lady’ trophy. Best local angler was Paul Denton from Doddington, who caught two fish for a total of 13lb 2oz

The Middle Level Commissioners together with Whittlesey Angling Club had made an excellent job of ensuring the pegs were cleared and reeds cut around the pegs used. Thanks should also go to the organisers and their band of stewards. However the legacy of a very mild autumn and lack of rainfall prior to finals day, resulted in very clear water conditions and extra weed growth and that in turn ensured a very difficult day for most competing

Full Result: 1 Andrew Muirhead, Cromer – 2 fish for 21lb 1oz (including biggest fish of 18lb 1oz; 3lb) - Glassmoor Bank(total prize money £1,470), 2 Wayne Lees, Oxfordshire– 2 fish for 16lb (13lb 4oz and 2lb 12oz) – 20 Foot Drain (total prize money £770), 3 Jack Taylor, Staffordshire (junior – 12 years) 1 fish for 14lb – Glassmoor Bank (total prize money of £500), 4 Deniz Rodrigues, Cromer – 1 fish for 13lb 12oz – 20 Foot Drain (total prize money of £395), 5 Paul Lenton, Doddington – 2 fish for 13lb 2oz – Glassmoor Bank (total prize money of £295).

Junior: Jack Taylor, Staffordshire.

Lady: Jean Lloyd, Mansfield.

The Kingfisher Lake at Townsend Fishery produced some fine silver fish action and a few bonus carp to put Colin Begbie out in front with 38lb 8oz. Dan Hall came second with 34lb 4oz, followed by Ray Cook on 31lb 14oz.

Spratt’s AC, Horseshoe Lake, Decoy: 1 Mac Campbell, 41lb 10oz, 2 Trevor Cousins, 32lb 14oz, 3 Mick Ramm, 29 lb 6oz.

Tydd Gote AC, Wednesday, Clough Bridge: 1 Pete Emery, 9lb 6oz, 2 John Taylor, 7lb 7oz, 3 Ian Benton, 5lb 7oz.

Sunday, Clough Bridge: 1 Andy Goodger 5lb 3oz, 2 Nigel Claridge 2lb 15-5 oz, 3 Pete Emery 2lb 7oz.

